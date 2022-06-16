New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be question by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case on Monday, June 20. On Thursday, the Central agency accepted Rahul’s request seeking a relaxation from appearing for questioning in the National Herald case citing his mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi’s health condition.Also Read - Case Filed Against Congress Leader Renuka Chowdhury For Grabbing Cop's Collar During Protest In Hyderabad

To recall, Sonia was tested positive for Covid on June 2 and was hospitalised at Sir Ganga Ram hospital in Delhi. She was also summoned in the National Herald case. Initially, Gandhi was asked to appear before the ED on June 8 but sought more time. The central agency then asked the Congress interim president to appear on June 23.

Rahul Gandhi was earlier summoned by the probe agency to appear for questioning on Friday. Congress party on Wednesday held protests outside the ED office and party headquarters in Delhi as the federal agency questioned Gandhi for the third consecutive day over eight hours in the money laundering case. Following the protest, the Delhi Police detained a total of 240 protesters.

ED sources told PTI that Rahul is being asked about the assets worth about Rs 800 crore “owned” by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and how a not-for-profit company like Young Indian Limited (YIL) was undertaking commercial activities of renting out its land and building assets.

Rahul has clocked over 24 hours of questioning since Monday. He was on Tuesday questioned for over 11 hours and left the ED office after 11 in the night.