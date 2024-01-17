Home

News

National Holiday On Jan 22 For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha? Letter Sent For President’s Consideration

National Holiday On Jan 22 For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha? Letter Sent For President’s Consideration

Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, an advocate has urged the President of India to declare January 22 as a National Holiday' on account of the Consecration Ceremony.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir (ANI)

New Delhi: Every Indian is eagerly waiting for January 22 to arrive as on this day, the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha will be held and the gates of the majestic Ayodhya Ram Mandir will open for the world after this event. The Consecration Ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi; top political leaders from different parties, business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani and film celebrities have also been invited for the same. January 22 has been declared as a ‘Dry Day’ in a lot of states and now, it may also be announced as a National Holiday. An advocate has written a letter to the President of India and has urged her to declare January 22 as a National Holiday. Read to know details…

Trending Now

National Holiday On January 22 For Consecration Ceremony?

As mentioned earlier, January 22 may be declared as a National Holiday on account of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony. An advocate, Ghanshyam Upadhyay has written a letter to the President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to declare a national holiday on January 22.

You may like to read

Advocate Writes Letter To President, PM And Home Minister

In his letter, Advocate Upadhyay has said that Lord Shri Ram lives in the breath and veins of every Indian across the globe in general and Hindus in particular; therefore, to respect the sentiments of the people of the country, it is desirable to declare January 22 a national holiday. “No personality like Lord Shri Ram has ever been born on this planet in any civilization in the world and Lord Shri Ram is an integral part of national pride and Indian civilization. It is well known that Lord Shri Ram lives in the breath and veins of every Indian across the globe in general and Hindus in particular. It is a well-known fact that Lord Shri Ram is worshipped more than any other incarnation of Lord Vishnu or any other god or goddess. People of the country are awaiting very eagerly to celebrate January 22, 2024, as a national festival and therefore, to respect the sentiment of the people of the country and more particularly, the Hindus, it is desirable that January 22, 2024, be declared a national holiday like other Hindu festivals,” the letter read.

The letter further stated, “Lord Shri Ram is undisputedly indispensable not only to Indian civilization but to humanity as a whole. The establishment of Shri Ram temple at Ramjanma Bhoomi after a great struggle of more than five hundred years and sacrifice of the lives of lacs of people is in itself not to be considered less than any other national festivals like 15th August and 26th January and thus, the occasion of ‘Pran Pratishthan’ of ‘Shri Ramlala’ on January 22, 2024 is a matter of national pride and national celebration and therefore, there is an urgent need to declare January 22 as national holiday.”

While a national holiday may or may not be declared on January 22, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have declared a holiday for schools, colleges and offices on the day of Pran Pratishtha. ‘Dry Day’ has been declared on Jan 22 in UP, Uttarakhand, MP and Chhattisgarh.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.