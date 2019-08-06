New Delhi: Maintaining silence for over 24 hours, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has finally reacted over Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Gandhi hit out at BJP for ‘unilaterally forcing its decision on the state of Jammu and Kashmir.’



“National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security,” tweeted the former Congress president.

Earlier in the day, Congress had asked Home Minister Shah that what message the BJP government is sending to northern states by scrapping Article 370.

“Indian constitution does not have only Article370. It also has Article 371 A to I. They provide special rights to Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Andhra, Sikkim etc. Today when you’re scrapping Article 370,what message are you sending to these states? That you can revoke Article 371 tomorrow? By imposing President’s rule in the north eastern states, and using the rights of their Assemblies in the Parliament, you can scrap Article 371 too? What kind of Constitutional Precedent are you setting in the country? asked Congress’ Manish Tewari in Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, a section of Congress leaders differed with their party’s stand on the abrogation of Article 370. Backing Modi government’s decision, senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi said that a “historical mistake” has been corrected.

“It is a very old issue. After independence, many freedom fighters did not want Article 370 to remain. I had my political training under Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, who was against this Article. Personally, this is an issue of a matter of satisfaction for the nation. This historical mistake that happened at the time of independence has been rectified today, even though late, and is welcomed,” Dwivedi said. He had stated that his opinion was personal and not that of his party.