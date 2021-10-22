New Delhi: The Council of Royal Roots will organize National Leadership Summit on Positivity under the patronage and leadership of Dr Dnyaneshwar Mulay at Ambedkar International Auditorium here on 23 October 2021. UP Governor Andiben Patel will grace the occasion as chief guest.

Dr Dnyaneshwar Mulay said, “Team Movement Of Positivity is excited to welcome the positive leaders of nation to address the National Leadership Summit On Positivity. National Leadership Summit On Positivity brings together global impact leaders of CSR, SDGs and Social Impact. The positivity forum brings together business leaders, CSR foundations, impact investors, philanthropists, Climate Warriors, Young innovators, government agencies, the UN bodies and non-profits leaders to build an agenda for nation-building. We shall share stories of 1.3 billion citizens and how India could become Vishwaguru! “

Besides the inaugural session, the summit will include technical sessions on Quality Education-National Priority, Sustainability and a corporate session on Investing in India’s Future, Valedictory Session

During this occasion, a cultural programme ‘Path to Enlightenment’ will also be presented by Le Rythme.