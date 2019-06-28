Kolkata: National level boxer Suman Kumari has alleged she was assaulted and beaten up by an unknown man on Friday morning in Mominpur. A complaint was registered and three men arrested by Kolkata Police.

On Friday morning, Suman reportedly wrote a Facebook post saying she had been verbally and physically abused by a youth on a road in Mominpur area. She claimed that a policeman was witness to the entire incident but he did not help her.

This comes close on the heels of assault on former Miss India Ushoshi Sengupta. Sengupta had said she was harassed by a group of bikers in Kolkata. She had also alleged that police had not helped her.

Meanwhile, in the episode relating to Suman, she was on her way to work riding her two-wheeler, when the man, around 25 years of age, allegedly came in front of her and started verbally abusing her and then beat her up “for absolutely no reason”.

When she requested the police on duty there to help, he reportedly advised her “to go to the nearest police station”. Suman, however, who works at the state government’s agriculture department, was in a hurry and went straight to her office.

“Still I have enough faith in Kolkata Police. So I request them to look into the matter and restore Law and Order as much as possible. Then only my beloved city will be more safe for the women,” she reportedly wrote in her post.