Load More

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing various Gram Panchayats across the country on Friday — on the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day. Also Read - PM Modi to Meet FM Sitharaman Today to Finalise Economic Stimulus, Who All Will be Benefitted?

As the country is observing social distancing through lockdown, the Prime Minister will be interacting with various participants through video-conferencing. Also Read - Coronavirus: PM Modi to Meet Sitharaman on Friday; Economic Stimulus Likely to be Discussed

The PM will also launch a unified e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App. The Unified Portal is a new initiative of Ministry of Panchayati Raj which will provide the Gram Panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP). Also Read - Entire World Praising PM: Amit Shah Tweets Survey Which Puts Modi Ahead of Other World Leaders in Handling COVID-19 Crisis

Every year, on this occasion, Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been awarding the best performing Panchayats/States/UTs across the country under the Incentivization of Panchayats in recognition of their good work for improving the delivery of services and public goods. This year three such awards viz. Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP), Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA) and Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) Award have been finalised which will be shared with the concerned States/ UT.