New Delhi: If a person doesn’t share the details of his or her parents’ birth, the question will be considered dropped in the National Population Register, as these are not mandatory questions, Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar has said.

The work for updating the NPR will begin from April 1, 2020, and will go on till September 30, 2020. What triggered fear is that the data collected through NPR will be utilised for preparing the National Register of Citizens (NRC). That the Questions regarding the birth date and place of parents will be taken into account to determine the citizenship has led to fear though Union ministers have time and again dissociated NCR, NPR and CAA. Allaying the fears once again, Javadekar said those questions are not mandatory.

A day ago Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that the government may consider removing these questions from NPR. Offering clarification to that, Javadekar said that those questions won’t be removed, but if one doesn’t remember, then the question will be deemed dropped.

“Even I do not know my date of birth. Do I cease to become a citizen on that account? I had told the Home Ministry that these things will cause confusion. Now the ministry has amended the forms,” Ram Vilas Paswan had earlier said.

The NPR is a register of usual residents of the country. It is being prepared at the local (village/sub-town), subdistrict, district, state and national levels under provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003. The rules have a provision for a fine of up to Rs 1,000 on those violating it. The data for NPR was last collected in 2010 along with the house listing phase of the Census 2011. Updating of this data was done during 2015 by conducting a door-to-door survey.

For the purposes of the NPR, a usual resident is defined as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months. The law compulsorily seeks to register every citizen of India and issue a national identity card.