New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to update the National Population Register and will soon exercise the NPR and Census next year. It must be noted that an NPR is a register of usual residents of a nation. A usual resident is defined as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more, or who intends to reside in the area for the next six months. As per the law, registration and issuance of a national identity card is mandatory for every Indian citizen.

Here are the objectives, characteristics and differences between an NPR and the Census.

The National Population Register will be prepared at the local (village/sub-town), sub-district, district, state and national level under the provisions of Citizenship Act of 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules of 2003.

The NPR is being carried out under the aegis of the Registrar General and ex-Officio Census Commissioner of India.

The NPR exercise will be carried out between April and September 2020 in all states and UTs, except Assam, along with the house listing phase of the census exercise.

Note that, Assam has been excluded from the NPR exercise because authorities has already conducted a National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the state.

The objective of the NPR is to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident in the country. The database would contain demographic and biometric particulars of every usual resident such as the name, relationship to head of household, father’s name, mother’s name, spouse’s name (if married), sex, date of birth, marital status, place of birth, nationality (as declared), present address of usual residence, duration of stay at present address, permanent residential address, occupation, educational qualification.

The data for NPR was last collected in 2010 along with the house listing phase of the Census 2011. Updating of this data was done during 2015 by conducting door to door survey.

A gazette notification for the forthcoming NPR has been published by the central government in August.

On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet approved funds to the tune of over Rs 8,500 crore for the NPR exercise.

Census:

The decennial census is the largest single source of a variety of statistical information on different characteristics of the people of India conducted on the basis of the Census Act enacted in 1948.

