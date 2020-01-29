New Delhi: BJP ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has raised objections to the questions supposed to be asked during the National Population Register Exercise — scheduled to begin from April 1 and go on till September 30. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik, too, has said that the question on the birthplace of parents will be deleted in the state.

“The National Population Register (NPR) has been there since 2011, it’s not a new thing,” Nitish Kumar said, but added that the new questions added to it are likely to create confusion. “Not everyone knows their parents’ birth date… We believe the old format should continue,” he said.

The six new parameters in the new NPR form that poses 21 questions include Aadhaar number of the resident, Voter ID, PAN, driving licence number and mobile phone and date and place of birth of parents and the last place of residence.

JD(U)’s resistance comes a month after it assured that National Register of Citizens will not be implemented in the state.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier said that providing parents’ information is not mandatory; one can skip that. “Then what is the need of keeping those columns?” said Nitish Kumar.

Odisha government has, meanwhile, decided to delete column 12(2).

“The BJD supports CAA but is not in favour of NRC as the Chief Minister has already made it clear. We object to Column 13(2) of NPR form which seeks information on the place of birth of an individual’s parents. As the Centre has clarified that it is optional, the norm will not be implemented in Odisha,” BJD MP Pinaki Mishra said.

Both JD(U) and BJD supported Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Parliament.