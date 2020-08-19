New Delhi: Soon after the Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the creation of National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting a common eligibility test for central government jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the National Recruitment Agency will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters. Also Read - Union Cabinet Approves to Set up National Recruitment Agency For Common Entrance Test in Government Jobs

Saying that the NRA will eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources, PM Modi said it will also be a big boost to transparency.

"The National Recruitment Agency will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters. Through the Common Eligibility Test, it will eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources. This will also be a big boost to transparency," PM Modi said.

The statement from PM Modi comes after Union Minister Prakash Javadekar earlier in the day said that the Union Cabinet has approved a proposal to set up National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting common eligibility test for central government jobs.

Briefing the media on the Cabinet meeting, Javadekar said it was a historic decision that will allow job-seekers take one common test and save costs and time spent on writing multiple exams.

“This has been a major demand of the youths for many years which has been fulfilled now. It will lead to ease of selection, ease of job placement and ease of living, especially for those sections of society that are considered disadvantaged,” he said.

The NRA will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen/shortlist candidates for the Group B and Group C (non-technical) posts.

The NRA will have representatives from the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Finance/Department of Financial Services, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

As per updates, the Centre has sanctioned a sum of Rs 1,517.57 crore for setting up the National Recruitment Agency (NRA), which will be headquartered in Delhi.