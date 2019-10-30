Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Ahmedabad to attend various programmes in Kevadia Thursday on the occasion of National Unity Day, celebrated to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat, Deputy CM Nitinbhai Patel and others accorded a warm welcome to PM Modi on his arrival.

Ahead of the event, Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary tomorrow, on 31st October 2019, PM Narendra Modi shall pay tributes at the ‘Statue of Unity’ in Kevadia, Gujarat.”

PM Modi’s schedule for tomorrow:

PM Modi will proceed for the celebrations in the morning itself. At 8 AM, he will accord a floral tribute to Patel at grand Statue of Unity in Kevadia. Notably, the Statue of Unity was inaugurated by Narendra Modi on October 31 last year. The 182-metre structure of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is touted as the world’s tallest.

Thereafter, he will witness Ekta Divas Parade at Parade ground in Kevadia at 8:15 AM. “Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the Run For Unity, across the country,” a tweet by PMO India read.

At 9:50 AM, he will inaugurate and pay a visit to Technology Demonstration Site.

From there, Modi will proceed to IAS Probationers Event at Plenary Hall, Tent City-1, scheduled to be held at 12:25 PM.

Then at 3:50 PM, he will attend a programme at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

The Prime Minister landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Governor Acharya Devvrat Ji, CM @vijayrupanibjp, Deputy CM @Nitinbhai_Patel and others welcomed him. He will attend various programmes in Kevadia tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZDkkHiMbPk — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2019

Born on October 31, 1875, Sardar Patel was an Indian politician who served the country as the First Deputy Prime Minister. A lawyer by profession, Patel was a senior leader of the Indian National Congress and also a founding member of the country who played a leading role in the country’s struggle for independence.

On October 27, PM Modi had said that as many as 26 lakh tourists have visited the ‘Statue of Unity’ in Gujarat. “The distinction of having the world’s highest statue fills every Indian with pride; the head of every Indian is held high. You will be happy to note that more than 26 lakh tourists visited the Statue of Unity in one year,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.