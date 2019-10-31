

















New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia on the occasion of his 144th birth anniversary.

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the Run for Unity. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off Run For Unity in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to participate at the Ekta Diwas Parade, visit the Technology Demonstration Site and later interact with Civil Service Probationers at Kevadia.

In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi had urged people to participate in large numbers in the ‘Run for Unity’.

“Friends, as you know that October 31 every year since 2014 has been celebrated as ‘National Unity Day’. This day imparts the message to protect the unity, integrity and security of our country at any cost. On October 31, this year too ‘Run for Unity’ is being organized like the previous years. ‘Run for Unity’ is a symbol of unison, that the nation being united, is moving in one direction and collectively aims for- One goal! Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that ‘Run for Unity’ is an event which is beneficial for the mind, body and soul. The ‘Run for Unity’ event is being organised on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was independent India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.

“During ‘Run for Unity’ not only do we have to run but in doing so the spirit of Fit India is also reflected. We also find ourselves connected with Ek Bharat- Shrestha Bharat! And so, not just our body, but our mind and value system get integrated with ushering unity in India to take India to loftier heights,” he said.

For this occasion, a web portal ‘runforunity.gov.in’ has also been launched wherein one can find information about various venues for the Run for Unity, that is being organised across the country.

Modi had in October 2018 inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s ‘Statue of Unity’ on the occasion his 143rd birth anniversary.

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake.

(With agency inputs)