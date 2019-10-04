New Delhi: Speaking at the World Economic Forum, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday highlighted that there was no contradiction in being nationalistic and engaging with the world at the same time. He also stressed on the fact that He stressed that being nationalistic is not a negative sentiment.

“India is an exception as we are more nationalistic, but at the same time we don’t see a tension between being nationalistic and being international, in the sense of engaging more with the world, so nationalism is not a negative sentiment,” S Jaishankar said.

Talking about regional peace and cooperation in an indirect reference to Pakistan, Jaishankar said that it has been a good story apart from one country in the neighbourhood. “The entire neighbourhood, minus one, has been a fairly good story for regional cooperation,” he added.

Saying that the diplomacy begins with the immediate neighbourhood, the union minister said the world runs ‘not on entitlement’, but ‘by capability, influence, interest. We are clear about what our interests are.” He also said that he would like to see Indian foreign policy having a bigger footprint in the time to come.