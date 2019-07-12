New Delhi: Following isolation of the Congress in Goa and Jammu & Kashmir recently, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy posted a tweet on Friday, saying democracy will weaken if BJP is left as the single party in the country.

Through the tweet, Swamy also suggested West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee take over as the chief of a unified Congress. He further suggested the Nationalist Congress Party of Sharad Pawar merge with the unified Congress.

“After witnessing Goa and Kashmir, I feel that the nation’s democracy will weaken if we are left with BJP as a single party. Solution? Ask Italians & progeny to leave. Mamata can then be President of United Congi thereafter. NCP should also follow and merge,” Swamy tweeted.

The Congress was isolated by its own members in Goa earlier this week who switched their allegiance to the BJP. On July 10, ten out of 15 MLAs belonging to the Congress in Goa submitted their resignation and joined the BJP. The Congress had emerged as the single largest party in Goa following the assembly elections in 2017.

Earlier in June, the Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference in Jammu & Kashmir had severed its ties with the Congress following the latter’s debacle in the general election of 2019.

In Karnataka too, the Congress is in a crisis with 16 MLAs of its coalition government with the Janata Dal (S) having resigned since July 1. Out of these MLAs, 13 belong to the Congress alone. On Friday, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered the Karnataka assembly Speaker to maintain status quo on the resignation letters till July 16.