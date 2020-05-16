New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed gratitude towards the United States president Donald Trump after the latter announced that US would donate ventilators to India in the fight against the coronavirus or COVID-19. Also Read - Rahul Mahajan, Wife Natalya Under Quarantine After Their Cook Tests Positive For COVID-19, Couple Test Negative

"Thank you, President Trump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it's always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to India-United States friendship", tweeted PM Modi.

Taking to micro-blogging site yesterday, Trump had said,”I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and Narendra Modi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!”

Trump’s announcement came nearly a month after India lifted a ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine at the personal request of Trump and sent 3.5 million tablets and nine tonnes of ingredients to manufacture it.