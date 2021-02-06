Chakka Jam Ends: Amid pro-farmer slogans, the 3-hour-long Chakka Jam called by protesting farmers ended at 3 PM on Saturday with protesters atop their tractors and vehicles blowing their trumpet at least for a minute. The chakka jam started right at 12 PM and lasted till 3 PM. The chakka jam call was jointly given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha. Addressing farmers while ending the chakka jam, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the protesters will not return home till their demands are met, and will not be under pressure to hold talks with the Centre. Here are top developments of the day. Also Read - Chakka Jam: Internet Services Suspended at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri Borders Till Midnight

1) Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said no incidents took place in Delhi and the traffic movement was normal and the life is going on as usual. He also added that the ‘Chakka Jam’ call wasn’t for Delhi but in wake of January 26 violence, Delhi Police made heavy security arrangements. Security was further tightened at Delhi’s border areas where farmers are gathered in large numbers. Security forces still deployed there, he said. Also Read - Chakka Jam Ends: Farmers Urge Govt to Repeal Farm Laws by Oct 2, Say Will Not Hold Talks Under Pressure

2) Addressing farmers gathered at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait said the protest would extend till October 2 and that the centre had till that date to repeal the laws, failing which the farmer groups agitating against the laws would plan further protests. “We won’t return home unless our demands are met,” Tikait said. Also Read - Meet Mo Dhaliwal, a Self-proclaimed Khalistani Behind Greta Thunberg's 'Toolkit' | Explained

3) However, the internet services will remain suspended in Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, and their adjoining areas till 11:59 PM on Saturday “in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency”.

4) On the other hand, the entry/exit gates of all metro stations have opened after the chakka jam ended and normal services resumed.

5) Delhi, which witnessed violence on Republic Day during tractor rally has been under a security blanket. As per updates, around 50,000 police, paramilitary, and reserve forces personnel have been deployed in the Delhi-NCR region.

6) In the wake of the chakka jam, over 50 people were detained near Shaheedi Park in central Delhi on Saturday for supporting the protest.

7) A ‘rasta roko’ was staged in Karad city in Satara district of Maharashtra on Saturday as part of the ‘chakka jam’ protest called by farmer bodies agitating at borders of New Delhi against the three new farm laws. At least 40 protesters, including senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan’s wife Satvasheela Chavan and farmers, were detained by the police for holding the protest on a busy road at Kolhapur Naka in Karad in western Maharashtra this afternoon.

8) Part of the nationwide call given by farmers against the new Agri laws, peasants and leaders of various political parties held ‘Raasta Roko’ in various parts of Telangana on Saturday. Congress and Left party workers staged dharnas on various highways across the state. However police intervened and cleared the traffic. Police said several people were taken into preventive custody.

9) Reacting to the chakka jam, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the BJP-led government at the Centre should accept the demands of the farmers protesting against the three new agriculture laws. He alleged that the ruling BJP has brought these laws for the benefit of some corporates by ignoring the interests of farmers.

10) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the peaceful ‘satyagraha’ of the ‘annadatas’ is in national interest as the farm laws are “harmful” for the country. “The peaceful satyagraha of annadatas is in national interest — these three laws are not just harmful for farmers-labourers, but also for the people and the country. Full support!” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.