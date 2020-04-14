New Delhi: In the second leg of the nationwide lockdown, the first cabinet meeting of Union ministers will be held on Wednesday at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 5:30 PM. However, it is unclear whether PM Modi will go for a virtual meeting through video conference or physically meet his colleagues. Also Read - 'Thank God He Didn't Ask to Light Lamps & Clang Utensils': Shiv Sena, NCP Slam PM Modi's Lockdown Extension Speech

At a time when Union ministers have been asked to join their ministries from this Monday, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari continues to be stuck at Nagpur from where he is monitoring his ministry. As per reports, Gadkari will join the Cabinet meeting through video conference. Also Read - ‘Task Kidhar Hai’! Citizens Dissapointed After PM Modi Did Not Assign Any Task to Them

While announcing the lockdown extension, PM Modi said that the Central government would issue detailed guidelines on how to go about the lockdown 2.0 on Wednesday. This might come up during the meeting before the MHA gives out the guidelines to states and union territories. Also Read - 'Lockdown Extension Was Necessary, But we Must Help the Poor,' Omar Abdullah on PM Modi's Anouncement

PM Modi said the shutdown till April 20 will be enforced even more strictly and all states will be monitored till then. He also said that a mechanism for the same is likely to be discussed in the cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that the Centre might announce an economic package after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. A decision in this regard might be taken during the meeting as almost all industries and sectors across the country are struggling with the suspended animation due to the shutdown.

Announcing further, PM Modi indicated easing some curbs after April 20 in areas which are not hotspots to allow some select necessary activities. He also acknowledged that the lockdown has come at a huge economic cost and inflicted pain on the people, especially the poor.

Hours after Modi’s address to the nation, a large number of migrant workers gathered in Bandra and Surat, demanding transport arrangements to return to their native places.

Around 1,000 workers assembled at Bandra (West) bus depot near the railway station and squatted on the road for nearly two hours from 3 PM.

As per updates from Health Ministry, there has been a record single-day increase of 1,463 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number to 10,815. The death toll currently stood at 353.

Meanwhile, the extension of suspension of passenger train services and international and domestic commercial passenger flights till May 3 has already been announced

In an effort to address demands for resumption of economic activities in a graded manner, PM Modi said the lockdown will be strictly implemented for a week, and every area will be evaluated before a decision on allowing some select necessary activities can be taken.

As per updates, agriculture, fishing activities and pharma industries are likely to get relaxation from April 20 if the lockdown is strictly implemented while curbs in 370 districts affected by coronavirus out of the 725 districts will continue with total halt in inter-district movement of people.

Though many chief ministers and union ministers welcomed the extension of the lockdown, some in the opposition parties lamented that PM Modi’s address lacked any economic announcements. Late last month, the Centre had announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package aimed at providing relief to those affected by the lockdown.