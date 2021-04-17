New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a review meeting with top officials over the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination exercise in the country, government sources said on Saturday. Top officers from various ministries will participate in the meeting scheduled for 8 pm on Saturday. Also Read - Delhi Facing Shortage of Oxygen, Remdesivir & ICU Beds: Kejriwal as City Registers 24k Covid Cases in 24 Hours

The meeting comes amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases across the country with reports pouring in from many states about the shortage of hospital facilities and essentials like oxygen supply. The prime minister has been holding meetings with chief ministers and officials on a regular basis to discuss the situation and take measures to curb the pandemic. Also Read - Sonu Sood Tests COVID-19 Positive After Taking First Jab of Coronavirus Vaccine, Under Home Quarantine

A record single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities have pushed India’s COVID-19 tally to 1,45,26,609 and the death toll due to the viral disease to 1,75,649, the health ministry said earlier on Saturday. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has also surpassed the 16-lakh mark, the ministry’s data updated at 8 am showed. Also Read - Noida: High-rise Societies Turn COVID Hotspots; Residents Ask Authorities to Scale up Testing

(With inputs from agencies)