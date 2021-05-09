New Delhi: Stringency Index — Many of you may not be familiar with the term. However, it is being widely used now a days by researchers and students of Covid-related lockdowns and measures across the world. The Oxford Coronavirus Government Response Tracker has prepared a composite stringency index that uses metrics like school and workplace closures; cancellation of public events; restrictions on public gatherings and internal and external movements; stay-at-home requirements; and closure of public transport among others. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown Extended: Will You Need An E-Pass For Travelling From Noida/Ghaziabad To Delhi During Shutdown Period? Know Here

On April 1, India's score on the Global Stringency Index stood at 58, but on April 30, the score touched 74, as per an India Today report. India-specific data has not been updated since then. The score is expected to go up once the data is updated given the kind of restrictions in place in most parts of the country. India's score touched 100 in the last week of March last year and stayed there during the nationwide lockdown.

According to data available, while we may not have nationwide lockdown in place, as many as 26 states and Union territories have some form of COVID-19 curbs in place. Simply put, nearly 98 per cent of India's population is under some form of lockdown

Among states, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra have full lockdown in place and are only extending them. Even in other states such as Gujarat, Telangana, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh, there are restrictions in place. But they are not as stringent as complete lockdown. While states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been giving cash handouts and food packets to the ration cardholders, other states are yet to announce welfare schemes to help the vulnerable sections of the population ride out the second wave of the dreaded virus.