New Delhi: A nationwide outrage was witnessed on Saturday, a day after the Unnao gangrape victim, who was set afire by five men including two of her rapists, succumbed to her injuries at national capital’s Safdarjung hospital. While her family demanded a Hyderabad-like ‘encounter’ for the perpetrators, Opposition parties, on the other hand, cornered the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and accused it of providing safe shelters to the culprits.

Earlier on Thursday, the 23-year-old rape victim, was on her way to Raebareli court when five men, sprinkled an inflammable substance on her. She was rushed to Lucknow civil hospital with 90 per cent burns and a day later, she was airlifted to Delhi for treatment, where she breathed her last.

While confirming the victim’s death, Shalabh Kumar, department head at the Burns and Plastic Surgery department, Safdarjung Hospital, said,”The victim’s heart stopped functioning at around 11.10 p.m. on Friday. Despite all efforts by doctors, her condition didn’t improve and she died at 11.40 p.m.. She fought for life till her last breath.”

In March this year, the woman had filed a rape case , which is under trial at a local court in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao.

Take a look at the major developments in the case so far:

Mortal remains brought to village, last rites on Dec 8: Amid heavy police deployment, the mortal remains of rape victim reached her village in Unnao from Safdarjung hospital. Her last rites will be performed on Sunday.

“The administration wants that the last rites of the rape victim be performed tonight but the family wants that the last rites be conducted on Sunday as some of their relatives are coming from Mumbai. The intention of the administration is not right”, SP MLC Sunil Singh Sajan told news agency PTI.

Rs 25 lakh compensation, house for victim’s kin: After facing flak over the incident, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday evening announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for victim’s kin. Besides, a house will also be allotted to the family under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Other facilities to be extended to the family will be looked at local level, stated Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi.

Senior UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya also made an announcement in this regard there. Speaking to reporters, he stated that CM Yogi is very much with the family of the deceased in this hour of crisis. “The culprits will be dealt with sternly and punished. A fast track court will be set up with this view in mind”, Maurya assured.

Fast track court for speedy trial, assures CM Yogi: Issuing a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that all the accused have been taken into custody and the case will be taken to a fast track court. “All the accused people have been arrested. The case will be taken to a fast-track court, and punishment will be given,” he said in a statement.

UP Ministers, Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj heckled: Uttar Pradesh ministers Swami Prasad Maurya, Kamal Rani Varun and BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj were heckled by protesters as they reached the village of 23-year-old rape victim to meet her family members. National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members and local villagers tried to stop the ministers from visiting the victim’s residence but they managed to meet the woman’s kin after police used force and disperse the crowd.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Meets Victim’s Kin: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi met her family members here on Saturday. The family told Gandhi that the accused had been harassing and threatening them for the last one year. Hitting out at Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka said the CM said that there is no place for criminals in UP, but actually there’s no place for women. “Victim’s whole family has been constantly harassed since last year. I have heard that the culprits have some BJP connection. That is why they were being shielded. There is no fear among criminals in the state,” the Congress leader stated.

Rahul Gandhi Slams PM, Calls India ‘Rape Capital of World’: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lambasted Narendra Modi for ‘keeping mum’ on the issues. “A UP MLA of the BJP is involved in rape of a woman and the ‘Prime Minister doesn’t say a single word”, said Gandhi while addressing his party workers in his constituency Wayanad. The Congress leader also called India the ‘rape capital of the world’ and claimed that foreign nations are asking the question ‘why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters’?

Samajwadi Party demands president’s rule in Uttar Pradesh: Speaking to reporters over rising crimes against women in UP, senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav said that President’s Rule should be imposed in the state if state govt doesn’t function as per Constitution. “Section 356 has been framed in Constitution, so that in case a state govt doesn’t function as per Constitution, then the govt must be dissolved & President’s Rule should be imposed in the state”, news agency ANI quoted Yadav as saying.