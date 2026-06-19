‘Natural Paneer’, ‘No added sugar’, ‘Rich in Milk Solids’: Food safety regulator FSSAI issues notices for alleged violations on misleading product claims and labels

India's food safety regulator FSSAI has taken action against manufacturers for alleged violations related to misleading product claims and labels, including claims on paneer and dairy products.

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New Delhi: In a significant development for the residents of India who have been affected by misleading product claims and labels on several issues including ‘Natural Paneer’, ‘No added sugar’, ‘Rich in Milk Solids’, Food safety regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken a big decision. In its recent strict action, the FSSAI has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for alleged violations related to misleading product claims, branding and labelling practices, as well as consumer complaints and directed them to take corrective measures. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent action by the FSSAI.

What is the recent action taken by FSSAI against misleading brand names, trade names, product claims?

In a post on social media platform X, FSSAI said the notices were issued under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, concerning misleading brand names, trade names, product claims, labelling violations and other consumer grievances.

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According to details shared by the regulator, notices have been served to multiple food businesses over claims that allegedly violate the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, or could mislead consumers.

What FSSAI said on ‘No Added Sugar’ claim?

Among the companies pulled up by the regulator was Pluckk, whose mango fruit juice carrying a ‘No Added Sugar’ claim came under scrutiny as the ingredient list reportedly declared mango pulp and sugar cane juice. According to the regulator, the claim could create a misleading impression regarding the product’s sugar content.

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In addition, the regulator questioned the use of the term ‘Natural Paneer’ on a paneer product, saying the description violated provisions governing the use of the word natural for composite foods.

Other companies that received notices include Gaur Healthy Food for claims related to its Silken Tofu product, MasterChow Foods Pvt Ltd over claims such as ‘100 per cent Natural’, ‘Freshly Made’ and references to ‘organic flour’, Ferrero India for a ‘Rich in Milk Solids’ claim on a Kinder Joy-coated wafer biscuit product, and Marico Ltd for branding and health-related claims associated with Saffola Total Heart Pro cooking oil.