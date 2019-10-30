New Delhi: At a time when the extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Kyarr’ is weakening gradually, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said another cyclonic storm ‘Maha’, which is formed over the same Arabian Sea, will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours over Lakshadweep area.

The IMD said the cyclonic storm ‘Maha’ is centred near latitude 9.0°N and longitude 74.1°E over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and Maldives area. It is at the moment off 130 km northeast of Minicoy (Lakshadweep). “It will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours over Lakshadweep area,” the IMD said.

IMD: Cyclonic storm MAHA centered near latitude 9.0°N & longitude 74.1°E over Lakshadweep & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea & Maldives area, 130 km northeast of Minicoy (Lakshadweep). It will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours over Lakshadweep area. pic.twitter.com/n6VmQR8LF4 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs had held a meeting with the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the preparations for the cyclone over the Comorin and adjoining Lakshadweep Islands. The meeting was chaired by the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

Ministry of Home Affairs: A meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, was held today to review the preparations for the cyclone over the Comorin & adjoining Lakshadweep Islands. #Cyclonemaha https://t.co/oOZhuCfmnc pic.twitter.com/ShoxBf1vgk — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

On October 29, the IMD said the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Kyarr’ will weaken gradually into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm on October 30, and further into Severe Cyclonic Storm on October 31.

As per the IMD, cyclone Kyarr is at the moment centred about 1020 km westnorthwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 980 km east-northeast of Salalah (Oman) and 460 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman).

“It is very likely to move westnorthwestwards till 30th October morning, recurve westsouthwestwards thereafter and move towards the Gulf of Aden off south Oman-Yemen coasts during subsequent 3 days,” the IMD added.

In the wake of the two cyclonic storms, fishermen have been advised not to venture into east-central Arabian Sea and west-central Arabian Sea till next week.