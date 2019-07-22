New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader Natwar Singh joined the bandwagon backing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the post of party president. Singh said that if anyone is elected Congress president from outside the Gandhi family, the grand old party will split within 24 hours.

On being asked if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be elected as the party president, the veteran leadeer said, “It will depend on Priyanka because her brother (Rahul Gandhi) had said that nobody from the Gandhi family will become the Congress president. Now, the family will have to reverse the decision and only they can do it.”

Showering praise on the Congress general secreatry over her recent visit to Sonbhadra, Singh said,”You must have witnessed what she (Priyanka Gandhi) did in a village in Uttar Pradesh. It was amazing. She stayed there and achieved what she wanted to.”

A couple of days ago, Anil Shastri, son of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, had said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be made the Congress president as no one other than her is ‘100 per cent acceptable’.Like Natwar Singh, he had also predicted that the party will disintegrate if somebody else is elevated to the post of party president.

On Wednesday, senior party leader Sriprakash Jaiswal too batted for Priyanka saying that she can take charge as party President if Rahul Gandhi is not ready for the job. “If Rahul Ji does not want to be the chief, then Priyanka Ji can be made the chief. What is the problem with that? She has been given UP charge, but she can be made the national chief as well. If Rahul ji is not ready then, Priyanka can become the chief,” the Congress leader said.

Notably, the Congress party is facing its worst leadership crisis in recent times after Rahul Gandhi quit as President following the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, wherein they managed to win only 52 seats.

The grand old party thereby could only marginally improve its 2014 tally when they won 44 seats.Though many senior party leaders pressed upon him to take back his resignation, Rahul remained adamant. He had made it amply clear that he would not take back his resignation even as Lok Sabha party MPs urged him to reconsider.