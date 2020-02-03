New Delhi: In a controversial remark, Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Monday called anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests at Shaheen Bagh “nautanki” (drama). He also called the protesters out for causing inconvenience to Delhiites, a report said.

“For the last 50 days, they are carrying on some nautanki (drama). Despicable,” NDTV quoted him as saying at the Kolkata Book Fair on Monday.

“You ask the people who live around there, they are going crazy. The young children can’t go to school, sick people can’t go to hospitals,” he added, as per the report by the leading news channel.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there is a political design behind the protests at the Shaheen bagh, Seelampur and the Jamia area. He said that the political design behind the protests is made to ruin the harmony of the country.

“Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, protests held over the past several days regarding the CAA. Is this just a coincidence? No. This is an experiment. There is a political design behind this which has plans to destroy harmony in the country,” PM Modi had said.

Last month, controversial UP BJP MLA Sangeet Som had targeted women protesters leading several anti-CAA protests across the country, saying that a probe was needed to find out the source of funding of these protests.

Notably, the CAA proposes to grant Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who fled their respective native countries to escape religious persecution there and came to India before December 31, 2014. However, it is the provision to exclude Muslims from the list of religious minorities, that has sparked protests, some of which turned violent, across the country.