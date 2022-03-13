Bhubaneswar: For the first time in the history of Odisha, a single party has formed Zilla Parishad in all the districts in the state. This is an unprecedented victory for the Biju Janata Dal and the result of immense faith of the voters in the strong leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Trying to deliver on people’s expectations, Patnaik has chosen young, educated and talented party workers as Zilla Parishad Presidents with a long-term strategic view to mentor them for leadership positions.Also Read - Now Puri Temple to Remain Open for Devotees on Sundays Also from March 20

Saraswarti Majhi, just 23 years old, has been selected as the youngest Zilla Parishad President. A graduate in BSc, she will be spearheading the development activities in Rayagada district. Continuing his focus on the remote areas, Patnaik selected Samari Tangul of Swabhiman Anchal as the Zilla Parishad President in Malkangiri. She is 26 years old and has studied Arts up to Class 12th. Similarly, Saraswati Majhi is also from the remote Kashipur block. Kumudini Nayak in Sambalpur District is also from remote Bamra block.

It is expected that these areas will see further development activities in the coming years under the leadership of the local ZP Presidents. As many as 15 of the 30 districts (50%) have Zilla Parishad President below the age of 40 years. 23 of the 30 districts (76%) have ZP Presidents below age 50 years. The average age of all the ZP Presidents put together is 41 years only.

Higher educational qualifications of selected candidates

Another important feature in this election is the higher educational qualifications of the selected candidates. Eighteen ZP Presidents have completed graduation, while 26 of the 30 district ZP Presidents have completed at least +2 level education. Patnaik has carefully chosen educated candidates with good public reputation and without any criminal cases to provide enlightened leadership and good governance in the districts.

Women leadership and women empowerment

Reposing his faith in the women leadership and the cause of women empowerment, Patnaik has chosen 21 women as the Zilla Parishad Presidents, that’s 70% of total seats, even though the women reservation is 50% statutorily. This is the first time that such large number of women are heading the districts in Odisha and probably, anywhere else in the country. The larger districts of Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Sambalpur and districts of Undivided Koraput (except Nawrangpur) are headed by Women Zilla Parishad Presidents.

OBC candidates given preference too

Out of 18 Unreserved seats (including Women), 12 OBC candidates (67%) have been made Zilla Parishad President. This is in line with the commitment of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik giving preference to OBC candidates. In his own home district of Ganjam, Patnaik has selected an OBC women candidate as the Zilla Parishad President.