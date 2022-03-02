New Delhi: Expressing anguish over the death of his son in war-torn Ukraine, the father of Naveen Shekharappa, said that his son could not secure a medical seat in Karnataka despite scoring 97 per cent in the pre-University course (PUC). “To get a medical seat one has to give crores of rupees and students are getting the same education abroad spending less money”, Shekharappa’s father told reporters.Also Read - SpiceJet To Operate Evacuation Flights For Stranded Indians In Ukraine Via Slovakia, Romania To Delhi

His comments come a day after Union parliamentary affairs minister and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi claimed about “90% of Indians who study medicine abroad fail to clear qualifying exams in India”. Also Read - Explained: Why India Is Trying To Balance Its Ties With Russia

Naveen Shekharappa, a 21-year-old student studying at Kharkiv National Medical University, Ukraine died in shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday. Reports claimed that he was standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed. Also Read - Meet Abhay Kumar Singh, Vladimir Putin's Bihari Legislator Who Justified Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

“With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family,” tweeted the External Affairs Ministry. Efforts are now on to bring his mortal remains to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bommai also expressed condolences over his demise and spoke to Naveen Shekharappa’s father.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine’s breakaway regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent entities. Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia’s military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow.