Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi non-stop flights launch July 15; Here’s the complete timetable

Travellers will soon be able to fly directly between Navi Mumbai and Abu Dhabi, with Air India Express launching the new route. Flights will begin with two weekly services before expanding to three flights a week.

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The airline said the direct flights are slated to launch on July 15. File image/PTI

Maharashtra’s newest airport has welcomed its first international service, with Air India Express launching direct flights between Navi Mumbai and Abu Dhabi. The airline said the route will begin with two flights a week before expanding to three weekly services.

Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi direct flight schedule

The airline said the direct flights are slated to launch on July 15 and will initially be available on Wednesdays and Fridays each week. Air India Express will further strengthen the route from July 29 by adding a Sunday operation, increasing the service to three flights a week. Under the initial timetable, departures from Abu Dhabi are set for 5:45 am, with arrivals in Navi Mumbai at 10:20 am local time.

According to the schedule, the return service will depart Navi Mumbai at 2:55 am and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 4:35 am local time. The addition of the Abu Dhabi route will increase Air India Express’s operations from Navi Mumbai to 30 flights a week, connecting the airport with Abu Dhabi, Bengaluru and Delhi.

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Air India Express said its network in Maharashtra continues to grow, with over 95 flights a week from Mumbai, more than 100 from Pune and 14 from Nagpur. The launch of the Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi route will provide passengers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with an additional gateway to the UAE and more travel choices.

Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi direct flight ticket bookings open

Passengers can now book tickets for the Navi Mumbai–Abu Dhabi service via the airline’s website, mobile application and authorised booking platforms. Air India Express has a strong presence in West Asia, connecting multiple Indian cities with key destinations in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

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Navi Mumbai Airport to be expanded

Navi Mumbai Airport’s second terminal is set for a major upgrade. The earlier plan called for a terminal with the capacity to serve 3 crore passengers, but officials are now designing a larger facility that can handle up to 5 crore passengers. Future transport links will include Metro Line 8, a high-speed rail connection and improved road access through airport bridges.