Navi Mumbai NMMC Elections Result 2026 Winners List: Full list of candidates from BJP

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded 52.94 percent polling as per the BMC. The Maharashtra State Election Commission has yet not released the official poll percentage of polling held in 29 Municipal Corporations on Thursday.

Navi Mumbai Elections Result 2026: The counting of votes for the Navi Mumbai civic polls is currently underway. The polling of Navi Mumbai was held on January 16. According to the reports, several wards across Navi Mumbai are likely to witness very close contests. Vashi, Nerul, and Belapur stand out as areas with politically aware, educated voters who scrutinise candidates carefully before making a choice. All major political parties kept no stones unturned in the NMMC elections. The Shiv Sena and its various factions, the NCP, the BJP and the Congress remain the key players.

In the early counting trends of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the BJP continues to stay slightly ahead with leads in 27 seats. Close behind is the Shiv Sena (Shinde), which is leading in 25 seats. The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have yet to secure a lead as counting progresses.

Navi Mumbai NMMC Elections Result 2026 Winners List:

Winning candidates list will be updated soon.

Meanwhile, in BMC results, the saffron camp is witnessing a massive surge. As per the latest report, BJP wins 4 wards. Ward no. 2 – Tejaswi Ghosalkar, Ward no. 135 – Navnath Ban, Ward no. 207 – Rohidas Lokhande, Ward no. 214 -Ajay Patil

