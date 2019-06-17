New Delhi: A suspected Improvised Explosive Device was found near New Sudhagad School in Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai on Monday, according to the police.

The police were alerted after a watchman spotted the suspected device attached to electric wiring with an attached battery kept on a handcart near a gate of the New Sudhagad School.

An official told news agency PTI that a team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Navi Mumbai Police and a dog squad found a concrete block with four electric wirings connected with a 12-volt battery and analog watch in a box, along with a can containing five litre petrol was also found near the device.

The suspect explosive is still being defused and the Mumbai Police BDDS was called in to help in the operation.

The official also said that the BDDS team has disassociated the battery and wirings and have penetrated the block up to three inches, where they found cement only. He said police will drill the block up to six inches with specialized equipment.

“As of now we cannot confirm whether the concrete block has an explosive inside or not, but it looks like an IED,” said Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar.

The police are also analyzing CCTVs installed in the school premises as well as nearby areas to identify the person (s) who might have planted the box there.

With PTI inputs