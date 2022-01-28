New Delhi: Hours after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ‘sister’ levelled serious allegations against the leader, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu said she doesn’t know the woman. A woman, Suman Toor, who says she is Sidhu’s sister on Friday described her brother, Navjot Singh Sidhu as a “cruel person” and alleged that he had deserted their old mother after their father’s death.Also Read - Amritsar East: BJP Fields Jagmohan Singh Raju, IAS Officer Who Took Voluntary Retirement, Against Sidhu In Punjab Polls

Reacting to this, Navjot Kaur Sidhu said Navjot Singh Sidhu's "father had two daughters with his first wife" and she doesn't know them. "I don't know her. His (Navjot Singh Sidhu's) father had two daughters with his first wife. I don't know them," Navjot Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Amritsar: "I don't know her. His (Navjot Singh Sidhu's) father had two daughters with his first wife. I don't know them," says Navjot Kaur Sidhu, Congress leader and wife of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as she responds to Suman Toor's allegations. pic.twitter.com/3gOvKzy66A — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022



Suman Toor, who is based in the United States alleged, “Sidhu abandoned our old mother after the death of our father in 1986 and she later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989.”

According to her, Navjot Singh Sidhu ended “everything for the sake of money”. She also said that in a news article earlier Sidhu had lied about their parents having been separated, when he was two years old.