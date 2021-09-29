New Delhi: The sudden resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief triggered several other resignations and plunged the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state slated early next year. However, AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal termed Sidhu’s resignation letter as an “emotional reaction” and stated that there is “nothing to worry about and everything will be okay”.Also Read - Punjab Congress Leaders Reach Out to Navjot Singh Sidhu, Say ‘Minor Issues’ Will be Resolved | Top Developments

Sources said Sidhu’s resignation has not been received by the party and its leadership will take a call once it reaches them. Meanwhile, Congress leaders did not take any questions on the Punjab affairs of the party, where the leadership changed its PCC chief and the chief minister within the last two months. Even after Sidhu’s resigned on Tuesday, the Congress leadership was in a “wait and watch” mode. Also Read - Congress Rejects Navjot Singh Sindhu’s Resignation, Asks State Leadership To Resolve Matter at Their Own Level

As per sources, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has held internal discussions on the issue and that efforts may be made to placate Sidhu. They added that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to talk to Sidhu to urge him to take back his resignation. Also Read - Not Just Today, Navjot Singh Sidhu Has Roiled Punjab Congress Earlier Too. Take A Look at Past Events

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief on Tuesday and hours later, Razia Sultana, a part of the new 18-member ministry led by Charanjit Singh Channi, too put in her papers, expressing solidarity with the former cricketer. Punjab Congress general secretary Yoginder Dhingra and treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal followed with their resignations. Amid a flurry of political activity, several state Congress leaders visited Sidhu at his home in Patiala.

Sidhu, 57, who announced his resignation shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the members of the new state Cabinet, said he remains with the party. He was appointed the party’s state unit president on July 18 amid a bitter power tussle with Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as the CM 10 days back while accusing the party high command of humiliating him. Sidhu didn’t elaborate on why he has quit.

Speculation in party circles was rife on the reasons behind the extreme step, with one being his displeasure over the allocation of the home portfolio to Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and the recent appointments of the acting police chief and the state advocate general by the new CM.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab,” he said in his letter to Sonia Gandhi.

“Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress,” the letter made public on Twitter said.

(With Agency inputs)