New Delhi: Soon after Navjot Singh Sidhu met the top Congress leaders in the national capital, AICC general secretary Harish Rawat on Thursday said Navjot Sidhu should work as Punjab Congress President and set up organisational structure. However, he added that an announcement in this regard will be made on Friday.Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Sidhu Ends Hunger Strike as Union Minister's Son Appears Before Police For Interrogation

“Navjot Sidhu has clearly stated that decision of the Congress President will be acceptable to him. The instructions are clear that Navjot Sidhu should work as Punjab Congress President & set up organisational structure. An announcement will be made tomorrow,” Harish Rawat said. Also Read - 'Channi Will Sink Congress in 2022', Navjot Singh Sidhu's Rant Against Chief Minister Triggers New Controversy in Punjab

Sidhu’s meeting with party veteran KC Venugopal and Harish Rawat came days after he posted his resignation on Twitter apparently miffed at the appointments and cabinet reshuffle under Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Navjot Singh Sidhu Begins Hunger Strike, Demands Arrest of Union Minister’s Son

After meeting Sidhu said, “All my concerns about Punjab have been told to the high command and I have full faith in Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi that whatever decision they take, it will be for the benefit of the Congress and Punjab.”

It must be noted that CM Charanjit Singh Channi had last month replaced Amarinder Singh as the chief minister of the state and Sidhu was reportedly unhappy with the allocation of cabinet portfolios.

Notably, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has not taken any decision on Sidhu’s resignation while Channi and some state leaders have been trying to convince the Punjab Congress chief to withdraw his resignation.

Sidhu in a cryptic tweet on October 2 had said, “Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji Post or No Post will stand by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi”

“Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win and every punjabi win,” he had said.

Sidhu had earlier held meetings and deliberations with party MLAs and leaders and workers over the organisational setup.