New Delhi: Trouble lies ahead for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu as he was awarded one-year in prison by the Supreme Court and a fine of Rs 1000 in a 34-year-old road rage case. While announcing the sentence against Navjot Singh Sidhu in the 1988 road rage case, the Supreme Court said victims of crime are humiliated when the offender is let off with a relatively minor punishment.Also Read - 'Will Submit to Majesty of Law...', Sidhu After SC Sentences Him to One Year Jail in 1988 Road Rage Case

The Supreme Court said in the given circumstances, tempers may have been lost but then the consequences of the loss of temper must be borne. The top court announced the sentence while hearing the review plea filed by the family members of 65-year-old Gurnam Singh, who had died in the road rage incident involving Sidhu. Sidhu was earlier spared in the 1988 road rage case with Rs 1,000 fine. “The result of the aforesaid is that the review applications/petitions are allowed to the aforesaid extent and in addition to the fine imposed we consider it appropriate to impose a sentence of imprisonment for a period of one-year rigorous imprisonment to be undergone by respondent no.1 (Sidhu),” a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul said.

What’s next for Navjot Sidhu

Supreme Court advocate Ashwani Dubey said Sidhu has the option to file curative petition before the apex court, according to a report by India Today. A curative petition is filed after a review plea against the final conviction is dismissed. A curative petition is a way to ask the court to revise the decision even after a review petition is dismissed or used.

After being awarded the jail term, Sidhu will now have to surrender himself in front of the court himself. “The order of the top court will be sent to the concerned Director-General of Police (DGP) or through the registrar general of the high court to the concerned police station for compliance and after that he will be taken to jail to complete his 364 days jail term,” Supreme Court advocate Rajesh Chugh was quoted as saying in the report.

Meanwhile, a legal expert said Navjot Singh Sidhu can contest future elections despite the Supreme Court sentencing him to one-year jail in a 1988 road rage case. “If the sentence was two years or more, then he would have been disqualified from contesting elections for six years,” legal expert and former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achary told PTI, citing Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act-1951 which deals with disqualification.

What is the 1988 case against Navjot Singh Sidhu

In December 1988, Gurnam Singh was allegedly beaten up by Sidhu in a road rage incident. Singh was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. In September 1999, a trial court acquitted Sidhu, but in December 2006, the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed this decision.

Sidhu and co-accused Rupinder Singh Sandhu were guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and they were sentenced to three years in jail. This decision was challenged in the Supreme Court, which held Sidhu guilty while Sandhu was exonerated of all charges in May 2018.

In September 2018, the Supreme Court, on the family’s review petition, issued a notice to Sidhu on the limited question of revisiting the punishment in the case.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra represented the victim’s family and contended that Sidhu was let off lightly, and the death due to cardiac arrest is not correct, and a blow was delivered on the victim. Luthra argued that the 2018 judgment failed to consider the previous decision in the case of Richhpal Singh Meena vs Ghasi (2014). He added that, in this case, the top court was of the view that when there is death of a human being, it may either be culpable homicide (amounting or not amounting to murder) or not culpable homicide.

