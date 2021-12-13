New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday announced the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The Congress party also approved the proposal of the formation of the Pradesh Election Committee of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.Also Read - Breaking: British PM Boris Johnson Confirms First Death with Omicron Variant in UK

Among those who are members of the committee are CM Charanjit Singh Channi, senior party leader and coordination committee chairperson Ambika Soni, former Punjab Congress chief and campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar, manifesto committee chief Partap Singh Bajwa, the party's all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs and state ministers.

Congress appoints Pradesh Election Committee of Punjab ahead #PunjabElections2022 Party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to be the Chairman of the Committee.

The appointment of leaders came just ahead of Punjab Election 2022. Former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhathal, former PPCC chiefs H S Hanspal, Mohinder Singh Kaypee, AICC secretary K L Sharma, MLA Raminder Singh Awla, senior vice-president of PPCC Laal Singh, PPCC working presidents Kuljit Nagra, Sukhvinder Singh Danny, and Pawan Goyal are also part of the panel.

Earlier in January 2020, Congress Supremo Sonia Gandhi has dissolved Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and district party committees. It is for the first time that the Congress party appointed a president along with working presidents in the district Congress committees.

Last week, Congress had announced various party panels for the Punjab polls, making Ajay Maken the head of the committee for screening of candidates and appointing former state unit president Sunil Jakhar as the campaign committee chief. Now, the panel will take all election-related decisions of the party ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, which are slated early next year.