New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former cricketer, Navjot Singh Sidhu has surrendered at a court in Punjab's Patiala, a day after the Supreme Court sentenced him to one-year-jail in a road-rage incident in which a man was killed 34 years ago. Sidhu surrendered in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Amit Malhan. After a medical check-up, the former cricketer-turned-politician was lodged in the Patiala Central Jail.

Sidhu has been lodged in an ordinary barrack as the AAP government in Punjab last week decided to junk special cells in jails for VIP prisoners. Earlier today, Sidhu had requested a few more weeks to surrender on health grounds. Lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Navjot Sidhu in the Supreme Court, was told by Justice AM Khanwilkar to approach the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. Sidhu had yesterday tweeted after the order that he would "submit to the majesty of law".

#WATCH | 1988 road rage case: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu reaches Patiala Court in Punjab. Supreme Court had yesterday imposed one-year rigorous imprisonment on him in the three-decade-old road rage case. pic.twitter.com/iHu3bmbOls — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

On Thursday, the top court sentenced Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case, saying victims of crime are humiliated when the offender is let off with a relatively minor punishment. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Sidhu, was told by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar to approach the Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana.

Punjab | Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu reaches Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala for medical examination. pic.twitter.com/2qgjGVsbGe — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

The counsel representing the Punjab government opposed Sidhu’s request. The counsel said 34 years does not mean the crime dies and after the judgment is pronounced, he wants three-four weeks again. Singhvi submitted before Justice Khanwilkar that his client will surrender and “It’s your discretion to consider.” After a brief hearing, Justice Khanwilkar told Sidhu’s counsel to place a formal application and mention it before the Chief Justice’s court.

In 2018, Sidhu was let off with a meagre fine of Rs 1,000. The review plea was filed by the family members of 65-year-old Gurnam Singh, who had died in the road rage incident involving Sidhu.

