Chandigarh: Former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sindhu on Thursday hit out at Punjab’s Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and skipped the cabinet meeting called by him, where a major reshuffle of portfolios was expected to take place.

The rift between the Congress leaders has widened since after the recently-concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sindhu was also absent from the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting chaired by Amarinder Singh last week. The Punjab chief minister had then called a meeting to review the Lok Sabha poll performance in state and squarely blamed Sidhu for his ‘inability’ to handle the department.

Speaking of his performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Sidhu said, “Urban seats had a pivotal role in Congress party’s win in Lok Sabha elections in the state. Chief Minister gave me the responsibility of two districts in Punjab. We won big in these two districts.”

He added:

Navjot Singh Sidhu: It is a collective responsibility. My department has been singled out publicly. One must have the ability to see things in the right perspective. I cannot be taken for granted. I have been a performer throughout. I am answerable to the people of Punjab. https://t.co/jFTzEWjfIp — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

Sidhu added that he was being singled out for the party’s poor performance. Notably, For the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sindhu was given the responsibility of Amritsar and Tarn Taran where the party did relatively well.

Sidhu further asked, “Does anyone else (in Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Cabinet) have such a vision and so much transparency in his working?” said Sidhu.

Navjot Singh Sidhu had also accused Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of blocking his wife Navjot Kaur’s candidature from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat.