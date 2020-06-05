New Delhi: Amid strong buzz in recent days that cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu will quit the Congress and join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has said that the 56-year-old disgruntled former Punjab minister is ‘welcome’ to join the party. Also Read - Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Congress Releases List of Star Campaigners, Names Include Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shashi Tharoor

Speaking at a conclave organised by News18 India on Thursday, the Delhi CM, when questioned on rumours surrounding Sidhu, smiled and said, "He is welcome". On reports that the AAP had reached out to the Amritsar East MLA via 'interlocutor', the Chief Minister remarked that 'I have no idea'.

Notably, this 'interlocutor' is reported to be none other than poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who masterminded the AAP's stunning win in February's Delhi Assembly Elections.

Promising to answer questions about politics at a ‘later date’, Kejriwal told the anchor, “Now, you are asking me about politics during times of coronavirus. I can’t even elaborate’.

Sidhu, who joined the Congress in January 2017 after leaving the BJP in September 2016, had several run-ins with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh since he was made a minister in his cabinet. He also courted several controversies for the Congress, including hugging Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa at Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan Prime Minister in August 2018.

In November that year, he was seen in a photo alongside pro-Khalistani separatist Gopal Chawla during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor, though he denied knowing who Chawla was.

He finally quit as Punjab Minister in July 2019. In October, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu quit the Congress after being denied ticket for Lok Sabha polls.