New Delhi: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s life turned upside down when he was sent to one-year in prison in a 1988 road rage case. Sidhu, who is now serving time in Punjab’s Patiala jail, has been allowed a special diet as recommended by the medical board after examination. Sidhu’s special diet chart, which could easily be on the menu of a five-star hotel, in jail has gone viral on social media.Also Read - What's Next For Sidhu After SC Awards Him 1-Year Jail Term In 1988 Road Rage Case
Rosemary tea, pecan nuts, tofu, avocado, sauteed vegetables, chamomile tea are some of the items allowed for his daily diet in jail. Sidhu’s delicate diet in jail has caught the attention of many on social media who asked if the former Punjab Congress chief was serving time in prison or enjoying a “vacation”.
A look at Navjot Singh Sidhu’s diet in jail
Early Morning
A cup of rosemary tea and a half glass of white petha juice or a glass of cononut water
Breakfast
One cup of latose free milk (Amul)
Seeds – Flax seeds or sunflower seeds or melon seeds
Nuts – Almonds – 5-6
Mid-morning
One glass of Beetroot or ghia (bottle-gourd) or cucumber or mausami (sweet lemon) or Tulsi or Mint leaves or amla (gooseberry) or celery leaves or fresh haldi (turmeric) or carrot or aloe vera juice.
or
One fruit – watermelon, melon, kiwi, strawberry, guava, apple, or wood apple.
Sprouted black chana (25 gm) plus green gram dal (25gm) plus kheera (cucumber)/tomato/half lemon/avocado.
Lunch
One chappati of 30 gm comprising sorghum, singhara and ragi flour in equal quantity with one bowl each
One bowl of seasonal green vegetables and one bowl of cucumber or ghia raita or
or
one bowl of beet root raita, one green salad bowl including cucumber, tomato, kakri, lettuce leaves and half lemon) and one glass of lassi.
Evening tea
One cup of tea (100 ml) with low fat milk with no sugar and Paneer slice – 25 gms
Or
Tofu with half lemon – 25 gms
Dinner
Mix vegetable and dal soup/ black channa soup – one bowl
Sauteed green vegetables – one bowl (approx – 200 gms)
(carrot/beans/broccoli/mushroom/bell peppers + black pepper powder)
Bed time
Chamomile tea – one cup
One tablespoon of Psyllium husk with half glass of warm water
Points to remember
- Drink 10-13 glasses of water per day
- Avoid processed foods
- Avoid saturated fats, ie, desi ghee, butter, white butter
- Use olive oil, rice bran oil, mustard oil or cold pressed mustard, cold pressed mustard sunflower oil
- Do not sprinkle table salt on any salad
- Use iodised salt in smart quantity
- Exercise everyday for at least 30-45 minutes a day
1988 road rage case against Sidhu
Sidhu, who is now prisoner number 241383, is placed in barrack number 7 in Patiala jail. He was sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case. On December 27, 1988, Sidhu got into an argument with Gurnam Singh, a resident of Patiala, over a parking spot. Sidhu, and his associate Rupinder Singh Sandhu allegedly dragged him out of his car and beat him after which he passed away.
In 1999, a sessions court in Patiala acquitted Sidhu and his associate citing a lack of evidence and giving the benefit of the doubt. Later, the Punjab and Haryana High court convicted Sidhu in 2006 of culpable homicide and sentenced him to three years in jail. In 2018, Sidhu was let off with a meagre fine of Rs 1,000. The recent review plea was filed by the family members of 65-year-old Gurnam Singh, who had died in the road rage incident involving Sidhu.