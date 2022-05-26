New Delhi: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s life turned upside down when he was sent to one-year in prison in a 1988 road rage case. Sidhu, who is now serving time in Punjab’s Patiala jail, has been allowed a special diet as recommended by the medical board after examination. Sidhu’s special diet chart, which could easily be on the menu of a five-star hotel, in jail has gone viral on social media.Also Read - What's Next For Sidhu After SC Awards Him 1-Year Jail Term In 1988 Road Rage Case

Rosemary tea, pecan nuts, tofu, avocado, sauteed vegetables, chamomile tea are some of the items allowed for his daily diet in jail. Sidhu’s delicate diet in jail has caught the attention of many on social media who asked if the former Punjab Congress chief was serving time in prison or enjoying a “vacation”.

A look at Navjot Singh Sidhu’s diet in jail

Early Morning

A cup of rosemary tea and a half glass of white petha juice or a glass of cononut water

Breakfast

One cup of latose free milk (Amul)

Seeds – Flax seeds or sunflower seeds or melon seeds

Nuts – Almonds – 5-6

Mid-morning

One glass of Beetroot or ghia (bottle-gourd) or cucumber or mausami (sweet lemon) or Tulsi or Mint leaves or amla (gooseberry) or celery leaves or fresh haldi (turmeric) or carrot or aloe vera juice.

or

One fruit – watermelon, melon, kiwi, strawberry, guava, apple, or wood apple.

Sprouted black chana (25 gm) plus green gram dal (25gm) plus kheera (cucumber)/tomato/half lemon/avocado.

Lunch

One chappati of 30 gm comprising sorghum, singhara and ragi flour in equal quantity with one bowl each

One bowl of seasonal green vegetables and one bowl of cucumber or ghia raita or

or

one bowl of beet root raita, one green salad bowl including cucumber, tomato, kakri, lettuce leaves and half lemon) and one glass of lassi.

Evening tea

One cup of tea (100 ml) with low fat milk with no sugar and Paneer slice – 25 gms

Or

Tofu with half lemon – 25 gms

Dinner

Mix vegetable and dal soup/ black channa soup – one bowl

Sauteed green vegetables – one bowl (approx – 200 gms)

(carrot/beans/broccoli/mushroom/bell peppers + black pepper powder)

Bed time

Chamomile tea – one cup

One tablespoon of Psyllium husk with half glass of warm water

Sidhu’s diet-

Rosemary Tea,Coconut water,Amul lactose free milk

Flak/Melon/Chia seeds etc etc

Almonds,walnut etc etc

Kiwi,Strawberry, melon etc etc , salad of every kind and much more. Sidhu’s duty- checking files in an A/C room ਕੈਦੀ ਹੈ ਕੇ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦਾ ਜਵਾਈ ?? pic.twitter.com/xSMCESHZ7w — Parambans Singh Romana (@ParambansRomana) May 25, 2022

Points to remember

Drink 10-13 glasses of water per day

Avoid processed foods

Avoid saturated fats, ie, desi ghee, butter, white butter

Use olive oil, rice bran oil, mustard oil or cold pressed mustard, cold pressed mustard sunflower oil

Do not sprinkle table salt on any salad

Use iodised salt in smart quantity

Exercise everyday for at least 30-45 minutes a day

1988 road rage case against Sidhu

Sidhu, who is now prisoner number 241383, is placed in barrack number 7 in Patiala jail. He was sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case. On December 27, 1988, Sidhu got into an argument with Gurnam Singh, a resident of Patiala, over a parking spot. Sidhu, and his associate Rupinder Singh Sandhu allegedly dragged him out of his car and beat him after which he passed away.

In 1999, a sessions court in Patiala acquitted Sidhu and his associate citing a lack of evidence and giving the benefit of the doubt. Later, the Punjab and Haryana High court convicted Sidhu in 2006 of culpable homicide and sentenced him to three years in jail. In 2018, Sidhu was let off with a meagre fine of Rs 1,000. The recent review plea was filed by the family members of 65-year-old Gurnam Singh, who had died in the road rage incident involving Sidhu.