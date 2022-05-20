Chandigarh/Patiala: Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday requested a few more weeks to surrender before a local court in Patialaon medical grounds. The move came a day after the Supreme Court sentenced him to one year in jail in a 1988 road-rage case in which a man was killed.Also Read - What's Next For Sidhu After SC Awards Him 1-Year Jail Term In 1988 Road Rage Case

Lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Navjot Sidhu in the Supreme Court, was told by Justice AM Khanwilkar to approach the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, reported NDTV.

Sidhu was scheduled to surrender before a local court in Patiala today. After the verdict, Sidhu, 58, took to Twitter, and said he "will submit to the majesty of law".

Pronouncing the verdict on Thursday, the apex court said that any undue sympathy to impose an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public’s confidence in the efficacy of law. The apex court enhanced Sidhu’s sentence to one-year rigorous imprisonment in the road rage incident in which a 65-year-old man had died.

What Did SC Verdict Say?

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul allowed a review plea filed by the victim’s family on the issue of the sentence awarded to Sidhu. Though the apex court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of “voluntarily causing hurt” to the 65-year-old man in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

“…we feel there is an error apparent on the face of record…therefore, we have allowed the review application on the issue of sentence. In addition to the fine imposed, we consider it appropriate to impose a sentence of imprisonment for a period of one year…,” the bench said while pronouncing the verdict.