New Delhi: With less than a week for Punjab to go for polls, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday held a joint roadshow in Amritsar. With Navjot Singh Sidhu by his side, Channi was seen taking part in the election campaign to put an end to speculations of an internal rift within Punjab Congress.Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu vs Bikram Singh Majithia: Who Will Win The Majha Votes In Hot Seat Of Amritsar East?

#WATCH Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu hold a roadshow in Amritsar ahead of #PunjabElection2022 pic.twitter.com/QcjYJyig6B — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

This comes days after Navjot Singh Sidhu’s daughter Rabia Kaur Sidhu took a veiled dig against Charanjit Singh Channi over his humble background image while pointing to the latter’s “bank accounts”. “Is he (Channi) really poor? Check his bank accounts and you will find Rs 133 crore in there,” Rabia Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Rabia Kaur Sidhu claimed her father is an “honest” politician and his image is “clean”. “If you see any other politician they have the baggage of corruption. My father is an honest man and his image is clean,” Rabia Kaur told ANI.

While responding to a question on Congress not endorsing her father as the party’s chief ministerial face in Punjab polls, Rabia Kaur claimed the party’s “high command may had some compulsion”.

Last week, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu Navjot Singh Sidhu will be given “super CM” post if the party comes back to power in the state. Ravneet Bittu also said that Navjot Singh Sidhu had welcomed the decision of Congress choosing Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face for the upcoming state Assembly polls. “Did Sidhu raise any questions on the decision to choose Channi as the CM face? He welcomed the decision,” Ravneet Bittu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur tore into CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s humble background image, saying party leader Rahul Gandhi was misled to consider him as poor. Kaur said irrespective of the fact that the cricketer-turned-politician was her husband, he would have been a better choice and would have transformed Punjab within six months.

Punjab, which was scheduled to go for polls on February 14 earlier, will now go to polling on February 20. The result for Punjab Assembly Election will be declared on March 10. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, the Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, while the SAD-BJP alliance could win only 18 seats. The AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.