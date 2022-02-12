New Delhi: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will be given “super CM” post if the party comes back to power in the state, party MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said. Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu made the remark when he was asked what post Navjot Singh Sidhu will be given if the party is voted to power in Punjab again.Also Read - ‘Nobody Talking About 60 MLAs’: Sidhu Takes Veiled Dig At Rivals; Reminds Them ‘His’ Punjab Model

Ravneet Bittu also said that Navjot Singh Sidhu had welcomed the decision of Congress choosing Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face for the upcoming state Assembly polls. “Did Sidhu raise any questions on the decision to choose Channi as the CM face? He welcomed the decision,” Ravneet Bittu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Congress MP Bittu further said that the common man of Punjab is praying for the victory of Chief Minister Channi and will come out to vote “like a festival” on the day of the election. “Every poor person in Punjab is praying for Channi in Gurudwaras and temples. A common man like us is praying for him. The poor are saying that if Channi returns to power, only then our children can study and dream of becoming a Chief Minister someday. The people would vote Channi on the day of the election just like their festival. This is what BJP and AAP are scared of,” Ravneet Singh Bittu said.

On Friday, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s daughter Rabia Kaur Sidhu took a veiled dig against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his humble background image while pointing to the latter’s “bank accounts”. “Is he (Channi) really poor? Check his bank accounts and you will find Rs 133 crore in there,” Rabia Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Rabia Kaur Sidhu claimed her father is an “honest” politician and his image is “clean”. “If you see any other politician they have the baggage of corruption. My father is an honest man and his image is clean,” Rabia Kaur told ANI.

While responding to a question on Congress not endorsing her father as the party’s chief ministerial face in Punjab polls, Rabia Kaur claimed the party’s “high command may had some compulsion”.

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur tore into CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s humble background image, saying party leader Rahul Gandhi was misled to consider him as poor. Kaur said irrespective of the fact that the cricketer-turned-politician was her husband, he would have been a better choice and would have transformed Punjab within six months.