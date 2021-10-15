New Delhi: Soon after the crucial meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was over, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Friday said Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue as Punjab Congress President as he has withdrawn his resignation.Also Read - Sidhu Likely to Continue as Punjab Congress Chief, Says Will Follow What Gandhis Decide

“He (Sidhu) shared his concerns with Rahul Gandhi. We have told him that his concerns will be taken care of here. He assured Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation and he will resume his duties as the PCC president,” Harish Rawat said. Also Read - Navjot Sidhu To Work As Punjab Congress Chief, Announcement To Be Made Tomorrow, Says Harish Rawat

He (Sidhu) shared his concerns with Rahul Gandhi. We have told him that his concerns will be taken care of here. He assured Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation and he will resume his duties as the PCC president: AICC in charge for Punjab, Harish Rawat pic.twitter.com/aHY168jclZ — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Sidhu Ends Hunger Strike as Union Minister's Son Appears Before Police For Interrogation

On the other hand, Sidhu said he has highlighted all his concerns with Rahul Gandhi, which have been accommodated.

“I shared all my concerns with Rahul Gandhi. Everything has been sorted out,” Navjot Singh Sidhu said after meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

I shared all my concerns with Rahul Gandhi. Everything has been sorted out: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi pic.twitter.com/cdd6g6de4W — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

Notably, Sidhu on Thursday said that he has full faith in the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi and any decision taken by her would be acceptable to him. He said this after meeting with senior party leaders at the AICC headquarters amid indications that he may continue as state Congress chief.

It must be noted that Sidhu had resigned as Punjab Congress chief on September 28 after he posted his resignation letter on Twitter.