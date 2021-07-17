Chandigarh: The political crisis in Punjab Congress is coming to an end. Sources close Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi’s told news agency ANI that an announcement in this regard is expected today. The sources further added that Navjot Singh Sidhu will head the state unit of the party and 4 working presidents will be appointed with him.Also Read - Punjab Congress Infighting: Rawat Flies to Meet Amarinder, Sidhu Calls on State Cong Chief | Highlights

Earlier in the day, Navjot Singh Sidhu met Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar and several MLAs, amid mounting speculation over whether the party will appoint the cricketer-turned-politician as the next head of its state unit. After the meeting with Jakhar, Sidhu said he is his elder brother and a guiding force.

Jakhar, in turn, described Sidhu as a capable man. Sidhu left his residence in Patiala and reached Jakhar's residence in Panchkula about 65 km away around 10.45 AM, an aide told news agency PTI.

After meeting Jakhar, Sidhu also met other party leaders, including some ministers, in Chandigarh. He reached out to Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and senior party leader Lal Singh, who are considered close to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu also met Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and MLAs Barindermeet Singh Pahra, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Kulbir Singh Zira and Davinder Singh Ghubaya.

The meetings come in the backdrop of simmering tensions in the Punjab Congress following differences between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu.

On Friday, Sidhu met party chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi in an apparent bid to arrive at a truce formula over the state unit revamp.

Sidhu’s meetings with the party legislators have come on a day when Harish Rawat flew down to Chandigarh to meet Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.