Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor Malwinder Singh Mali today submitted his resignation from the post of advisor to the PCCC Chief. This came hours after AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat asked Sidhu to sack his two controversial advisors.

Mali wrote in his resignation, “In case of any harm against me, Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab’s cabinet minister, Vijender Singh, Punjab’s MP Manish Tewari, Punjab’s Former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, former cabinet minister Bikramjit Singh Majithia and BJP’s Subhash Sharma, Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha and Jarnail Singh will be responsible.”

"I withdraw my consent given for tendering suggestions to Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu," writes Malwinder Singh Mali, Advisor to Sidhu pic.twitter.com/s8Eeg5EOkw — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

Following Mali’s resignation, Harish Rawat reacted, “This matter is between Sidhu sahib and Mali sahib. It is a good thing if he has resigned. This type of statement is absolutely not acceptable to Congress. I will meet Rahul ji tomorrow…He (Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisor) has disowned his remark on Pakistan and Kashmir, so the matter ends there.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday summoned his advisors Malwinder Singh Mali and Dr. Pyare Lal Garg to his residence in Patiala in wake of their remarks supporting Pakistan and controversial statement regarding Kashmir.

Garg had questioned Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh’s criticism of Pakistan while Mali gave a controversial remark on Kashmir. Mali also posted an objectionable poster of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on social media.

The two advisors were slammed by many Congress leaders including Punjab CM Amrinder Singh who stated that their comments were “totally misplaced and antagonistic” to the stated position of India and the Congress on Pakistan and Kashmir.