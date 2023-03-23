Home

News

India

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Wife Diagnosed With Cancer, Writes Emotional Letter To Husband

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Wife Diagnosed With Cancer, Writes Emotional Letter To Husband

The tweets from Navjot Kaur Sidhu comes as an emotional letter to her husband, who is currently in jail in connection with a 1988 road rage case.

On Twitter, Navjot Kaur Sidhu revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer and that she was to undergo surgery later today.

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu has been diagnosed with cancer and she took to Twitter to make the announcement about her health condition. On Twitter, she revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer and that she was to undergo surgery later today.

The tweets came as an emotional letter to her husband, who is currently in jail in connection with a 1988 road rage case.

You may like to read

“He is in the prison for a crime he has not committed. Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away, asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad,” Navjot Kaur Sidhu said in a series of tweets.

He is in the prison for a crime he has not committed.Forgive all those involved.Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away,asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad.1/2 — DR NAVJOT SIDHU (@DrDrnavjotsidhu) March 22, 2023

“Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again. Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG. Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan: PERFECT (sic),” she wrote.

Notably, Navjot Singh Sidhu was sentenced to a one-year jail term on May 19, 2022 in connection with a 1988 road rage case. Soon after losing the Punjab Assembly election, Sidhu was forced to resign as state Congress chief and then he faced the party action for indiscipline and alleged anti-party activities.

Reacting to Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s tweet, Congress Punjab president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wrote, “I’m sorry that you have to undergo surgery. Thankfully it was detected on time. Praying for your speedy recovery. Waheguru Mehar Karan.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.