New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished people a happy Navratri on Twitter as the nine-day-long festival began with great fervour and joy.

सभी देशवासियों को #नवरात्रि की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। जय माता दी! शक्ति की उपासना के पावन पर्व नवरात्रि की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मां दुर्गा हम सबके जीवन में नई ऊर्जा, नई उमंग और नए उत्साह का संचार करें। जय अंबे जगदंबे मां! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2019

Devotees thronged temples from early Sunday morning to offer prayers and seek blessings of the almighty on this auspicious occasion.

This year, the festival is being observed from September 29 to October 7.

Mumbai: ‘Aarti’ being performed at the Mumba Devi Temple on the first day of #Navratri. pic.twitter.com/LeXvVCUPlH — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

Delhi: Devotees throng Kalkaji temple to offer prayers on the first day of #Navaratri. pic.twitter.com/K2g692T61S — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

It is believed that during this time, Goddess Durga killed demon Mahishashura. Nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during this time which are: Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyani, Kalaratri, Mahaguri, Siddhidatri.

In south India, the nine forms are: Vanadurga, Shoolini, Jataveda, Shanti, Shabari, Jwaladurga, Lavanadurga, Asuridurga, Deepdurga.

The first day marks the worshipping of Shailaputri. As evident from the name, Shailaputri is the daughter of the mountains and is one of the forms of Goddess Parvati. She rides a bull and carries a lotus in her left hand and a trishul in her right hand.