Mumbai: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple and all the other temples will be reopened for the devotees from tomorrow, October 7 on the occasion of the Navratri festival. Keeping in mind Maharashtra's Covid-related guidelines, the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust released a list of guidelines to be followed by people visiting the temple during this time.

Siddhivinayak temple: Latest Guidelines

All devotees will be allowed only through pre-booking QR codes on Temple Trust’s app. Developed by Cynapto Technologies Private Limited, ‘Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple’ App is a native mobile application for iOS, Android and iPad.

Only 250 devotees will be issued QR codes every hour for the darshan.

Every Thursday at 12 p.m., a QR code can be generated by the users, and it is mandatory to show this code at the entry point of the temple. Through this code, one can book a slot for the week to visit the temple.

The temple will remain open everyday from 7am to 7 pm. Inside the premises, devotees are expected to wear masks, maintain social distancing and follow the covid protocols.

Siddhivinayak temple: Guide for LIVE darshan through mobile App:

Open App on your phone

Select your language: English, Hindi, Marathi

Enter your details, and register

Select ‘Live Darshan’

A page will open where you can do Live darshan

Siddhivinayak temple: Aarti timings

Wednesday to Monday:

Kakad Aarti – 5.30 a.m. to 6.00 a.m.

Evening Aarti -– 7.30 p.m. to 8.00 p.m

Shejaarti – The last Aarti of the day: 9.50 p. m. (The temple doors remain closed after shejaarti)

The Temple is fully closed till next morning after ‘Shejaarti.

Tuesday: