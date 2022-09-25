Vaishno Devi: One of the most visited pilgrimage sites in India, the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is all decked up to welcome pilgrims arriving for the nine-day Navratri festival commencing from September 26. This sacred destination sits atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. According to officials, over three lakh pilgrims from across the country and abroad are expected to visit the shrine during the festival with the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) putting in place all necessary arrangements including security to meet the heavy rush, the officials said.Also Read - Jai Mata Di! Here Is Detailed Travel Guide To Vaishno Devi For A Memorable Navratri 2022 Trip With Family

RFID and CCTV

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the shrine board, on August 31 rolled out a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system for the pilgrims. The RFID system is part of various new projects sanctioned for the convenience of the pilgrims. Also Read - Indian Railways To Run Special Trains To Vaishno Devi On Navratri; Check Package Cost, Routes Here

“We have set up two control rooms and installed 120 CCTV cameras along the track and the Bhawan (sanctum sanctorum) to ensure the Yatra is regulated in a better way…The RFID card system, which is mandatory for all pilgrims, will help in better crowd management and real time tracking of pilgrims,” Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Anshul Garg said.

FESTIVE FLOWERS, FERVOUR & SELFIES

Navratri is one of those times of the years when the shrine is decked up gloriously to welcome Goddess Durga and celebrate her avatars. The shrine and adjoining area have already been decorated with flowers and lights for the festival.

Welcome gates have also been installed and this time the shrine board is introducing selfie points enroute the cave shrine for the pilgrims.

Katra, 42 km from winter capital Jammu, which serves as the base camp for the shrine, will witness a series of religious, cultural, sports and folk events till the culmination of the festival on October 4.

The tourism department in collaboration with SMVDSB and divisional administration is organising various events like the All India Devotional Song competition, wrestling competition, Ramleela, ‘shobha yatra’, ‘Bhagwati Katha’, ‘Mata Ki Bhaint’, ‘Mata ki Kahani’ play and ‘Kavi Sammelan’.

“A total of 14 different activities will be organized in Katra from September 26 to October 4,” Mr. Garg added.

SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS

In addition to it, physically challenged devotees will be provided horses and battery car service free of cost to make it easy for them to offer prayers at the shrine.

The sanctum is all set to welcome the devotees during the auspicious nine days of Navratri.