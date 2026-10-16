Navratri 2026: UP, Kerala announce public holidays for Oct 19; Here’s what will remain open, closed

The governments of Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have announced holiday on October 19, keeping in mind the Navratri celebrations.

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The holiday will be applicable for all educational institutions. Representational image

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has announced a state-wide public holiday on October 19, 2026, to mark Mahanavami. Similarly, the Kerala government has declared October 19 a public holiday for Durgashtami, offering citizens an extended break during the festival period. The declaration by the General Administration Department on Friday comes ahead of the scheduled Pooja festival holidays on October 20 and 21.

Details for UP holiday

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a holiday on October 19 on the occasion of Maha Navami. According to the information, the state government has decided to declare October 19 a holiday in view of the religious significance of Maha Navami, an important day during the nine-day Navratri festival.

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The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has announced a state-wide public holiday on October 19, 2026, to mark Mahanavami. Similarly, the Kerala government has declared October 19 a public holiday for Durgashtami, offering citizens an extended break during the festival period.

The holiday will be applicable to all government offices, educational institutions and state public establishments across the state. With Sunday, October 18 as a weekly off, Monday, October 19 as the Mahanavami public holiday, and Tuesday, October 20 for Dussehra/Vijayadashami, residents and employees receive a continuous break.

Holiday details in Kerala

VD Satheesan-led Kerala government has declared a long holiday from October 17 till October 21 in view of the festivities set to take place. While October 17 and 18 are weekend holidays, October 19 will be celebrated as Durgashtami. Meanwhile, October 20 will be observed as Mahanavami and Ayudha Pooja, and October 21 will be celebrated as Vijayadashami.

However, Pooja Veppu, which involves placing books, musical instruments and other objects for worship ahead of Saraswati Pooja and Vijayadashami, will fall on October 18. The festival also marks Vidyarambham, a traditional initiation ceremony where young children are introduced to the world of learning.

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Following calls for an extra day off to mark the start of festival rituals on Sunday evening, the government officially declared Monday, October 19, a public holiday.

The government order covers all state offices, quasi-government entities, public sector units, and educational institutions, including professional colleges. Additionally, financial establishments under the Negotiable Instruments Act are included in the holiday declaration.