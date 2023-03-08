Home

News

India

Navy Chopper Meets With Accident Off Mumbai Coast, 3 Rescued

Navy Chopper Meets With Accident Off Mumbai Coast, 3 Rescued

Last year in October, a weaponised Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Army had crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, killing all five personnel onboard.

Navy Chopper Meets With Accident Off Mumbai Coast, 3 Rescued

Mumbai: An Indian Navy helicopter, on a routine sortie off Mumbai, met with an accident close to the coast. The Navy patrol craft launched an immediate search and rescue which ensured the safe recovery of three crew members. The Indian Navy has ordered an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the cause of the crash.

”The Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured safe recovery of crew of three by naval patrol craft,” the Navy said in a brief statement.

You may like to read

Last year in October, a weaponised Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Army had crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, killing all five personnel onboard.

After the deadly crash, all ALH in service in the country, just over 300, were grounded for safety checks as a precaution.

Before that, a Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army had crashed in Kashmir’s Gurez sector, killing one of its pilots.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.